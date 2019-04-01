Fish bearing creek at south side of Deer Park Homes – creek has been damned and moved around for water to move primarily on the south side of the bed. This allows low flow/dry bed on the north so that rip rap can be dumped and the property line land and roadway can be re-constructed. It washed out last spring.
Engineers Ecora
Contractor H and M Excavating
Big job – Vaseux Creek is running
