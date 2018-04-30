Big Day at Oliver Heritage – Museum and Archive

Oliver and District Heritage Society will be officially opening their new permanent exhibit “Deep Roots” with MP Richard Cannings and other dignitaries on May 16th 2018. “Deep Roots” is about Oliver and area’s history, culture, and identity, exploring themes such as geology, natural history, language, sports and recreation, agriculture, and transportation. The public are welcome to join us in this celebration at the Museum (474 School avenue) on Wednesday May 16th at 7:30 in the evening – immediately following our Annual General Meeting at 6:30pm.

The evening will begin with our AGM in the council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting will adjourn by 7:15 and will join the public at 7:30pm in front of the Museum for the ribbon cutting with our special guests, including Member of Parliament Richard Cannings. “Deep Roots” is a unique exhibition for a number of reasons: It’s been designed and constructed completely in-house, and features never-before seen local photos, artifacts, and historical documents. This exhibit features S’yilx captikwl (oral histories), and includes extensive N’Syilxcn terminology and pronunciation guides throughout. It will also be the only Museum in the province to have its complete exhibit translated into both Punjabi and French (coming later in 2018). There’s also an audio component; a dramatized radio broadcast show of actual historical events and newspapers advertisements from 1920-1945 Oliver, specially written and recorded by Peach City Radio for this exhibit.

The Heritage Garden will be nearing completion, pending cooperation of the temperamental spring weather. Visitors will still be able to enjoy the outdoor exhibits and view the Fairview Jail as well. The public will be able to enjoy Deep Roots with snacks, beverages, and plenty of good company in the evening until 9:30pm. All are welcome to both to attend both the AGM and exhibit opening.