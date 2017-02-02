Big boost given by Interior Savings Credit Union

Starting in July 2017, the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society (OPRS) will be piloting a new Interior Savings Robotics Lab at the Oliver Community Centre. The program will give local youth the opportunity to experience new and exciting technology first-hand.

“All youth should be taught how to code,” said Natalie Alexander of Oliver Parks and Recreation Society. “They don’t need this skill because they’ll all go into it as a career – that isn’t realistic – but because it impacts every career in the 21st century world.”

Through play and discovery, robots and coding are challenging and inspiring young minds.

According to Alexander, “the new lab will be a place where youth progress from simply playing video games – to designing them. They will learn the basics of robotics, electronics, and basic coding while also building curiosity and imagination.”

Thanks to a $15,000 boost from Interior Savings’ Community Investment Fund, OPRS will be able to purchase all the equipment required to get the program started this summer.

“We see coding and robotics helping to shape the future of our society,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings’ CEO. “As a local credit union, we want to ensure our youth have similar advantages to youth in larger centres. The new Interior Savings Robotics Lab will give our kids exposure to a skill that could open doors for them down the road.” The initial program pilot will be geared to ages 5-16 with a particular focus on encouraging girls to participate in what has so-far been a more male-oriented field. The lab will be the first of its kind in the South Okanagan. “OPRS would like to thank Interior Savings for their generous support of this pilot program,” continued Alexander. “This is not only a financial investment into our programs, but an investment into the future of our local youth. This financial contribution will make it possible for our youth to access exciting technology and training at a reduced cost.”

Above Natalie Alexander and grant writer Shauna Hill (right) flank ISCU Oliver Branch Manager Maria Ferreira.