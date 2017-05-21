Better late than never

The following was issued at 10:32 pm Saturday to the general public

***

Evacuation of Properties Along Tinhorn Creek South of Oliver, BC

An Evacuation Order has been issued for properties south of Oliver, BC along Tinhorn Creek. At 4:30 pm today, a debris flood in Tinhorn Creek dragged debris downstream that has partially blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek. Due to the threat of sudden flooding, properties at the bottom of Tinhorn Creek have been evacuated. All residents on the affected properties should leave immediately.

Members of the RCMP are visiting all homes; evacuating residents and seasonal labourers at the affected properties.

Highway 97, which passes through the Evacuation Order area, remains open at this time.

The Evacuation Order has been issued for 11 properties along Road 8 and Road 9, south of Oliver which contain the following 12 civic addresses:

450 ROAD 8 and

152 ROAD 9

212 ROAD 9

238 ROAD 9

242 ROAD 9

250 ROAD 9

278 ROAD 9

280 ROAD 9

292 ROAD 9

298 ROAD 9

306 ROAD 9

350 ROAD 9

An Emergency Support Services Reception Centre has been set up at the Penticton Community Centre at 325 Power Street, Penticton, BC. The Reception Centre phone number is 250-809-6561. Any affected residents staying with family or friends are asked to register as soon as possible by visiting the Reception Centre in Penticton or by calling 250-809-6591.

Residents are asked to shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than freezers and refrigerators. Gates should be closed but not locked. Residents should gather family members and critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys) only if immediately available. Take pets in kennels or on leash.

A precautionary Evacuation Alert has also been issued for an additional 4 properties south of Tinhorn Creek. The properties under an advisory Evacuation Alert are:

5046 HIGHWAY 97 and

385 ROAD 9

339 ROAD 9

321 ROAD 9

Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.