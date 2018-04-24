Better late than never – from Drive BC – 4.5 hours after event started

,

Construction Highway 97 Both directions –

Closed in both directions 10 km north of Oliver because of Construction,

6:00 am to 9:00 pm daily through Apr 25.

Detour available via Island and Park Rill Roads.

Updated on Tue Apr 24 at 11:41 am PDT.

