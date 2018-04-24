Better late than never – from Drive BC – 4.5 hours after event started

Construction Highway 97 Both directions –
Closed in both directions 10 km north of Oliver because of Construction,
6:00 am to 9:00 pm daily through Apr 25.
Detour available via Island and Park Rill Roads.
Updated on Tue Apr 24 at 11:41 am PDT.
,
