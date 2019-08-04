Best small winery in Canada – Moon Curser

Two Okanagan wineries were named Canada’s best at this week’s 2019 national wine awards.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery – West Kelowna was named the 2019 winery of the year, while Moon Curser Vineyards of Osoyoos was named the best performing small winery of 2019.

Just over 60 per cent of the entries were from B.C., with the West Coast taking 60 per cent of the medals.

Moon Curser Vineyard was founded in 2003 but under the name Twisted Tree. They rebranded in 2011 to Moon Curser – a name that captures many colourful stories of the Osoyoos area and the renegade spirit of their winemaking.

Top 10 wineries in BC

1. Mission Hill Family Estate, West Kelowna

2. Moon Curser Vineyards, Osoyoos

3. Desert Hills Estate Winery, Oliver

4. Nk’Mip Cellars, Osoyoos

5. Cedar Creek Estate Winery, Kelowna

6. Arrowleaf Cellars, Lake Country

7. Blasted Church Vineyards, Okanagan Falls

8. Corcelettes Estate Winery, Keremeos

9. Road 13, Oliver

10. Painted Rock Estate Winery, Penticton

Source: Global BC

WineAlign National Awards

Picture source: Moon Curser