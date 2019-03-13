Best “farm market” vendor – awarded to Oliver farm

Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year (farmer): Forbes Family Farm (Gord and Steve Forbes) Penticton and Kelowna summer markets

Top of the class – BC Association of Farm Markets – annual meeting held last weekend in Kimberley

Forbes Farm of Oliver was named vendor of the year in the farmer category. Brothers, Gord and Steve Forbes are second generation farmers and have been selling their certified Organic, Naturally Grown and Salmon Safe produce at the Penticton and Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Markets for over 20 years.

The Forbes were noted for their unique connection to their customers, many of whom they know by name, and their wonderful array of fresh fruits, herbs and vegetables, including a basil bar, allowing market-goers to smell six different varieties of basil.