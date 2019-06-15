Best advice – irrigate plants and lawns at night

The Town of Oliver is currently in Stage 1 water restrictions which affects outdoor watering only. Properties that have water flowing through a water meter are using domestic groundwater for irrigating and should restrict water use to three days per week using even/odd numbering as a guideline.

Residential underground irrigation systems can only water between the times of midnight to 7:00 a.m. on watering days and should adjust irrigation timers.

Odd Numbered Houses – house numbers that end in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 may use a sprinkler for lawns, trees and shrubs on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday only.

Even Numbered Houses – house numbers that end in a 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 may use a sprinkler for lawns, trees and shrubs on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday only.

Properties that are using water from the Town’s irrigation system or pumping from the canal should consider reducing water use; this is voluntary at this time. Irrigation users still need to be aware of their total water usage and try to find ways to improve watering times and systems as the Town’s irrigation canal system can still only produce 70% of full capacity due to a damaged siphon during the 2016 Gallagher Lake Rock Slide.

In 2017, the Town completed a Drought Management Plan that consists of methods to reduce the effects of dry conditions on all system users. One of the methods is to implement water restrictions in response to environmental factors which include both Okanagan Lake and groundwater well levels.

Note to town – please supply the current Okanagan Lake level and a comparison to other dry years

Note to town – please supply current groundwater well levels, aquifer levels in the South Okanagan in comparison to other dry years or the message has no merit.