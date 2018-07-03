Being ripped off this week

Drop down to the Quail’s Nest Art Centre all this week and watch them in action as they tackle this year’s challenge,‘Three Personages’.

The Ripoff Artists will compose their own tributes to Tamayo’s 1981 painting “Tres Personajes Cantando” (Three Singing People). Painted in a restrained palette, this work demonstrates Tamayo’s masterful use of colour and rich texture.

From Tuesday July 3 to Saturday July 7 at the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre in Oliver enjoy the harmonious interplay of artists working, each in their own medium, as they strain to hit the right note by week’s end.

The usual band of improvisational maestros will be there: Enid Baker, Tara Hovanes, Kurt Hutterli, Terry Irvine, Barbara Levant, Norberto Rodriguez , Marion Trimble, JoAnn Turner, Russell Work. This year, they’re also joined by guest artist, Jan Kreut.

Photo submitted