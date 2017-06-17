Behind the scenes at Frank Venables Theatre

Performing on stage tonight at 6pm and a Sunday matinee at 2pm, The Dance School in Oliver will present “Are We There Yet?”

Who does all the work to get the little dancers and the adults all choreographed and costumed and ready for performances? Leah Moen, Owner/ director, thats who!

Left to right – Ruth Otto, performing in a Jazz number “Du Hast”, Kristina Moen, tapping in “Walk This Way”, Kristina Decker performing in Jazz “Dernier Danse” and Leah Moen, Owner/ Director.

Before opening The Dance School in Oliver, Leah trained and participated in conventions all over North America, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Las Vegas, Scottsdale in the USA and Alberta and BC. She taught in Fort MacMurray for 12 years then came to Oliver to open her school in 2012. The School started with 56 students and is now up to 104 ranging in ages from 6 to 60 plus. Most of the Adults have never danced before.

The Dance School of Oliver offers Classes in Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Hip Hop and Musical Theatre. Her favourite discipline is Ballet.

The school is a unique home away from home, for some it is part rehabilitation, a safe haven and a place to learn. Leah offers some self funded scholarships because some of the most talented kids would not be dancing if we did not have the scholarship program.

Kristina Moen began dancing 5 years ago, you can see her tap on stage tonight and the matinee tomorrow. Kristina says “Everyone should Dance!”.