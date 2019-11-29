Behavior exposed – no show in court Wednesday – warrant issued

Oliver man charged for Indecent Act

Oliver

File # Oliver RCMP 2019-4744

A 32 year old man has been charged with sex related offences after an incident at an Oliver park in August 2019.

On August 21, officers from the Oliver RCMP were approached by a young person who reported they were at Lions Park when a man who appeared intoxicated exposed his genitals to the young person and their friends. The young person provided a description of the man and officers immediately conducted a search of the area. Within minutes, officers located the man who was arrested for public intoxication and for performing an indecent act.

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Dexter Makortoff of Oliver with one count each of exposing genitals to a person under 16 and committing an indecent act in a public place.