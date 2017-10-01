Before you turn that faucet —- in Willowbrook

TEMPORARY LOSS OF WATER SERVICE IN WILLOWBROOK

EMERGENCY BOIL WATER NOTICE

WILLOWBROOK WATER SYSTEM USERS

Due to the system failure resulting in the loss of water supply to Willowbrook, the RDOS is issuing an emergency Boil Water Notice until further notice.RDOS Operators and the pump Contractor will attend the site on Sunday morning to initiate repairs. The failure of the pump has lead to no water in the reservoir and residents will not have water supply to their residences. Once the pump is repaired it will take some time to refill the reservoir so we ask that until that time please turn off outdoor irrigation and keep indoor use to a minimum. Once water is restored to the system, residents should run some water through an outdoor hose for a few minutes prior to use.

This Emergency Boil Water Notice replaces the Water Quality Advisory that was already in effect.

People are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least 1 minute.The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Boil Water Notice.For further information, please contact the Public Works Department at (250) 490-4135 or toll free 1-877-610-3737. For after-hours water emergencies call Regional Dispatch at 250.490.4141.