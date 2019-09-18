Before burning – check local government regulations

Effective at noon (Pacific time) on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, due to a decreased risk of wildfires in the region.

Use of the following equipment and activities will also be permitted:

fireworks, including firecrackers;

sky lanterns;

burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

binary exploding targets; and

tiki and similar kind of torches.

The rescinding of this prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw).

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

Before lighting a fire in the Kamloops Fire Centre, ensure the following:

If planning to conduct a Category 3 burn, one must obtain an active burn registration number ahead of time (at no charge) by calling 1 888 797-1717. Burn registration numbers are entered in the Open Fire Tracking System, which allows the BC Wildfire Service to track open burning activity throughout B.C.

Check with local authorities (e.g., fire department, municipality or regional district) for any local restrictions, bylaws or regulations.

Check the local venting index online: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting

The venting index must be “good” on the day the fire is lit and “good” or “fair” on the following day. Follow the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s open burning and smoke-control regulations: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-pollution/smoke-burning/regulations/openburningregulation

Meet all equipment requirements for either a Category 2 or Category 3 burn (i.e., sufficient personnel, water and tools on hand to stop the fire from escaping).

Use safe burning practices by creating a fireguard around the planned fire site and by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material. Never leave a fire unattended and make sure the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

The Kamloops Fire Centre covers south-central B.C., from Blue River in the north to the U.S. border in the south and from Bridge River in the west to the Monashee Mountains in the east.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca