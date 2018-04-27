Beaver problem at Park Rill will be dealt with….

Electoral Area ‘C’ – (Rural Oliver)

A State of Local Emergency for all of Electoral Area ‘C’ within the RDOS remains in effect.

Approximately 200 members of the public attended the information event Wednesday night at the Oliver Community Centre. Notes from the meeting will be made available to the public on the RDOS EOC website and at the new information center in Oliver. This information center, operated by Emergency Support Services, is located at 6365 Main Street in Oliver (beside MLA Larsen’s office), and will be open two hours per day to supply residents with information and support. Office will be open first of next week.

Park Rill: FLNRORD, with coordination from DFO and Ecosystems, will start removing obstructions including beaver dams on channel at Park Rill. Pumping continues at the station on lower Island Way Road from the oxbows to into the Okanagan River channel. A third pump is being added today.

Sportsman Bowl:

12 properties north of the Town of Oliver remain on Evacuation Order, due to the potential of debris flow and overland flooding

Secrest Hill Road: MoTI is continuing to manage the pumping along Secrest Hill Road.

The community of Willowbrook is still under a State of Local Emergency. Tiger dams installed this week to assist with flooding and high water levels.

NEW: An evacuation alert has been issued for one property located at the end of Goldtau Road. A water impoundment has formed behind the road. MOTI will do a controlled breach to draw down and relieve the impoundment which will make this road inaccessible during that time.

Roads 6 thru 9: RDOS, MOTI and FLNRORD are looking at drainage designs to install new culverts to increase the flow of water safely through that area and into the Okanagan River channel.