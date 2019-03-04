Beauty… in the beast

Secrest Hill Road on the way to Willowbrook
Starting Monday for 4 days – road closures and detours
Secrest Hill Rd closed with access to cross roads from Hwy 97 to Johnson Rd
Work to be done on Victoria Creek road crossing and possibly at Test Orchard Rd. spill way
In Willowbrook itself – a detour will take vehicles around – culvert placement work -bnorth of the Fire Hall
Hope they use these at Victoria Creek and those pictured below above Sportsman’s Bowl
Picture of culverts ends – pipes must be large.
