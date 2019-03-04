Beauty… in the beast

Secrest Hill Road on the way to Willowbrook

Starting Monday for 4 days – road closures and detours

Secrest Hill Rd closed with access to cross roads from Hwy 97 to Johnson Rd

Work to be done on Victoria Creek road crossing and possibly at Test Orchard Rd. spill way

In Willowbrook itself – a detour will take vehicles around – culvert placement work -bnorth of the Fire Hall

Hope they use these at Victoria Creek and those pictured below above Sportsman’s Bowl

Picture of culverts ends – pipes must be large.