Be cautious out there

Kelowna RCMP are providing more details on precarious crash over the weekend in Peachland.

“At 9:18 a.m this morning, RCMP received multiple 911 calls of a pickup truck hanging over the edge of a concrete barrier at the top of a steep embankment,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services, West Kelowna RCMP, the Peachland Fire Department and the BC Ambulance Service all responded to the crash scene.

“The vehicles rear tires stopped the truck, which came very close to tumbling over the embankment.”

RCMP believe weather and road conditions played a role in this crash.

“The driver and sole occupant of the older model blue GMC pickup truck escaped the crash uninjured. He was assessed and released at the scene by emergency paramedics,” confirms O’Donaghey.

Icy roads also caused a Barrier woman to lose control and flip her car on the Okanagan Connector.

Motorists are being warned to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.