BC press releases

January natural gas and petroleum land sale
The January 2017 natural gas and petroleum rights sale resulted in $39.6 million in bonus bids.
Inquest into death of Rene Armand Vaugeois
The BC Coroners Service has announced that a public inquest will be held into the death of Rene Armand Vaugeois.
Input sought on moose winter tick survey
The BC Wildlife Health Program is once again asking for help assessing the effects of winter ticks on the province’s moose population as part of its annual moose winter tick surveillance program.
Transitional housing added to farmhouse shelter in Surrey
People at risk of homelessness in Surrey will soon have access to more transitional housing and additional shelter beds with construction underway on the redevelopment of the Hyland Farms Shelter.
B.C. announces first major commercial wood demonstration project in India
Premier Christy Clark announced that the largest shipment of mass timber from British Columbia to India is en route.
Training provided for forestry heavy-equipment operators, log truck drivers
Twenty-eight underemployed or underskilled individuals are developing their skills by taking forest heavy-equipment operator or log truck driver training, made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Job Fund Agreement.
Comments
George Filiatrault says
Out of the blue…
Wondering why helicopters are working at nights right now?
Unusual at this time of year and with snow…
Started last night that I am aware and wondering if the inmates are being transferred to Oliver that way.
Wold be an unreal expense of taxpayers money.
Could you investigate and send me a reply please?
Ken macrae says
That is the wind machines you hear
Carolyn Tipler says
We have heard helicopter two nights in a row – first on Monday night and then again last night both times shortly after 7.00 p.m. Definitely not wind machines this time altho thought that initially but then “followed” the sound as it got louder directly overhead and we could see the lights as it headed south. Same both nights.