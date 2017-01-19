BC press releases

January natural gas and petroleum land sale

January 20, 2017
The January 2017 natural gas and petroleum rights sale resulted in $39.6 million in bonus bids.
Inquest into death of Rene Armand Vaugeois

January 19, 2017
The BC Coroners Service has announced that a public inquest will be held into the death of Rene Armand Vaugeois.
Input sought on moose winter tick survey

January 19, 2017
The BC Wildlife Health Program is once again asking for help assessing the effects of winter ticks on the province’s moose population as part of its annual moose winter tick surveillance program.
Transitional housing added to farmhouse shelter in Surrey

January 19, 2017
People at risk of homelessness in Surrey will soon have access to more transitional housing and additional shelter beds with construction underway on the redevelopment of the Hyland Farms Shelter.
B.C. announces first major commercial wood demonstration project in India

January 19, 2017
Premier Christy Clark announced that the largest shipment of mass timber from British Columbia to India is en route.
Training provided for forestry heavy-equipment operators, log truck drivers

January 19, 2017
Twenty-eight underemployed or underskilled individuals are developing their skills by taking forest heavy-equipment operator or log truck driver training, made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Job Fund Agreement.
