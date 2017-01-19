BC press releases

January natural gas and petroleum land sale The January 2017 natural gas and petroleum rights sale resulted in $39.6 million in bonus bids. Read More...

Inquest into death of Rene Armand Vaugeois The BC Coroners Service has announced that a public inquest will be held into the death of Rene Armand Vaugeois. Read More...

Input sought on moose winter tick survey The BC Wildlife Health Program is once again asking for help assessing the effects of winter ticks on the province’s moose population as part of its annual moose winter tick surveillance program. Read More...

Transitional housing added to farmhouse shelter in Surrey People at risk of homelessness in Surrey will soon have access to more transitional housing and additional shelter beds with construction underway on the redevelopment of the Hyland Farms Shelter. Read More...

B.C. announces first major commercial wood demonstration project in India Premier Christy Clark announced that the largest shipment of mass timber from British Columbia to India is en route. Read More...