Dean Purdy, Vice-President of the BC Government Employees says staff shortages at the Okanagan Correctional Centre at Oliver are causing dangerous conditions for workers.

Purdy says for each 72 inmates only 1 staff member to guard them. He says violence or conditions that lead to violence should not be a part of any job in Canada.

About 25 workers took their lunch break today at OCC eating pizza and talking with fellow union members and BCGEU leaders.