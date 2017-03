MEDIA ADVISORY – Ministry of Agriculture – Oliver

OLIVER – Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson makes a funding announcement on behalf of Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick to support the growth and prosperity of the region’s fruit, wine and crop growers.

Event Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location:

Oliver Municipal Hall

6150 Main St.

Oliver