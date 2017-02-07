BC Court of Appeals – orders new trial for Oliver man

Regina vs TJ B
Court of Appeal
The appellant challenges his conviction of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and invitation to sexual touching of a person under the age of 16. He argues the trial judge erred in relying on his answers to questions regarding his sexual orientation in order to conclude he lacked credibility.
Held: appeal allowed.
The judgment is set aside and a new trial ordered.
It has long been held that, where identity is not an issue, questions regarding an accused’s sexual orientation will rarely be admissible. In this case, the questions were irrelevant and unfair. Since we cannot say what the result at trial would have been had the judge not given significant weight to the appellant’s answers in her determination of his credibility, a new trial is required.
(The court of appeals has issued a ban on publication of the identity of the Oliver man identified as T.J.B.)
