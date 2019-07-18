“wing tips 4 feet apart”

Captain Arpit (Ari) Mahajan was born in Chandigarh, India and moved to Canada at the age of seven.

He grew up in Delta, British Columbia and began his path in aviation when he earned his private pilot license in 2011. He joined the Canadian Armed Forces the following year under the Regular Officer Training Plan (ROTP) and graduated from the Royal Military College of Canada in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.After earning his wings on the CT-156 Harvard II in 2016, he was offered an exciting opportunity to join the Canadian Forces Snowbirds upon completion of his training at 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training School in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Posted to 431 Air Demonstration Squadron in 2017, he spent a year gaining valuable flying experience on the CT-114 Tutor and, has since accumulated over 500 hours of military flying experience.