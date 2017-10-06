Bats Are On The Move!

October is the last month of the year to see bats flying around before they disappear for winter. By November, bats have either moved into their winter hibernacula (i.e. caves, mines, rock crevices, tree snags) or migrated further south. Only four out of the 14 species of bats in the Okanagan use buildings for winter hibernation. This is extremely rare, so if you find bats in winter, the BC Community Bat program is interested in hearing about it. For more information go to www.bcbats.ca, or call 1-855-922-BATS (2287). Photo courtesy BC Bats

October 10 and 24 Brown Bag Lecture Series

Penticton Museum and Archives presents two talks of environmental interest this month. October 10 Wildlife Biologist Andrew Walker discusses Living with Wild Sheep addressing the challenges facing Bighorn Sheep populations in the South Okanagan and the vital role that Okanagan landowners, as well as others who utilize California bighorn habitat, play in ensuring this species remain a majestic, visible icon in the Province. Big Horn Sheep photo by Audrey MacNaughton. October 24 Ecologist and writer Don Gayton presents The Role of Fire in Forest Ecology.

After the devastation caused by some 240 wildfires in British Columbia this past summer, it is high time we get a better understanding of the role of fire, and fire suppression, in our interior forests. Don Gayton shares insights gained from two decades of work in dry forest ecology. Fire photo courtesy Province of BC. The Brown Bag Lecture Series runs from noon to 1 pm at the Museum Auditorium, 785 Main Street. Audience members are encouraged to bring their lunch and coffee, tea and confections is also available. Admission is by donation. Suggested donation $2 for adults, $1 for children. For more information call the museum at 250-490-2454.

Source: e bulletin – SOS Conservation Program