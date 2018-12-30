Barbara McLintock – great reporter – then an executive coroner

Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner, has issued the following statement on the death of Barbara McLintock:

“On behalf of the entire team at the BC Coroners Service, I would like to acknowledge the tremendous loss we are all feeling today after learning of the sudden death of our friend and colleague Barb McLintock.

“Barb died early this morning from complications of recently diagnosed thyroid cancer. She was 68.

“Barb served with the BC Coroners Service for 14 years, first as an investigating coroner beginning in 2004. In 2011, she became the first coroner of strategic programs, which included managing communications and media relations. Barb was a natural in this role, as a well-respected journalist from her days as a legislative reporter and beat reporter at the Vancouver Province in its “hey days”

She elevated the awareness of the work done by our agency in death investigation and leaves a tremendous legacy in this regard.

“In February 2017, Barb retired from her full-time role and returned a few months later on a part-time basis, helping on strategic projects and supporting the strategic communications office.

“I cannot say enough about the credibility, professionalism and experience Barb brought to the coroners service. Barb was on a first-name basis with virtually every experienced journalist in the province, as well as most of the politicians. She collaborated with health authorities and other stakeholders on a number of committees and brought immense expertise and a solid common-sense approach to all of her interactions.

“On a personal level, Barb was someone I trusted implicitly to have the best interests of the coroners service at heart. Her advice was always honest, informed and valuable.

“We fondly remember Barb and her knack for storytelling, her incredible sense of duty and public service, as well as her kindness and thoughtful acts. She will be truly missed.”

Editor’s note: I do usually post deaths in such circumstance but Barbara was one of the best in the field of journalism. Proud to say I worked with Barbara McLintock 1969-1984