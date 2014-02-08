So what do you do when you come to Oliver? – Well you set up shop, find a home, fix it up, make friends, set up a business and settle in. All that and more for Barb and Chris Dricos.

If you notice on my “button” wall – an ad for Valley of Heaven Wellness Centre a lot of useful information on Reiki therapy. The website serves as quite an introduction to two very friendly people who arrived from 100 mile House attracted to the warmth and friendliness of the people in Oliver.

Barb is a Reiki Master and husband Chris has a 2nd degree. Barb can teach the methodology and Chris can apply the treatment ( touch healing ).

Barb has been involved with Reiki for over 15 years and offers integrity and confidential service right in her home at 5870 Tulameen Street in Oliver. Call for more information at 250.498.0083

What is Reiki?

Reiki is a Japanese word meaning Universal Life Energy. It is an ancient Japanese healing art rediscovered in Japan at the end of the 19th century by Mikao Usui of Kyoto, Japan.

Reiki is a gentle, hands-on healing technique used to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Reiki can be combined with medical treatments and other therapies. Once you are attuned to the Reiki energy, a re-opening of the healing channel begins and remains with you the rest of your life.

It is your responsibility to change your thought processes and make changes in your life. Reiki can help this process by giving you the energy to change areas in your life that need attention.