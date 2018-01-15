Ballet Kelowna returns

Ballet Kelowna is coming back to the Frank Venables Theatre in February with another evening of exciting contemporary ballet entitled “Elles – Extraordinary Dance Created by Women “.

In recent years, Ballet Kelowna has captivated audiences with “150 Moves”, “Renaissance”, and most recently an excerpt from “The Nutcracker”. Next month marks the company’s annual tour to Oliver which is sure to delight newcomers and ballet lovers alike. The dancers will deliver four striking new pieces choreographed with the creative perspectives of women.

Ballet Kelowna presents dance from Canada’s finest choreographers and embraces the precision and elegance of ballet technique. The company creates original new works that intrigue and engage today’s diverse audiences.

“Elles – Extraordinary Dance Created by Women” is part of Frank Venables Theatre’s Passport to Dance series, offering discounts to both Ballet Kelowna, Tuesday February 6th and Flamenco Rosario, Monday April 9th .