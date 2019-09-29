Mountain snow – Baldy uses period to burn forest slash

The story behind the fires –

Baldy had a Forest Enhancement Society of BC grant to create a fire break to protect the ski area. Selective logging last fall, mechanical raking this fall, and perfect conditions to light the slash yesterday. Any fire coming up the hill toward the mountain would immediately drop in intensity once it hit the “defensible space.” This project has been viewed by several groups who are looking at doing the same thing to protect their assets, watersheds, and timber.

Source: Sandra Smith

search – skibaldyblogspot.com