Baldy……. shaken up

General Manager Andy Foster appears to be moving on.

In a general statement to participants on the hill. Foster says he will be retained as a consultant but the owners of Mt. Baldy Resort are recruiting a new top person.

Insiders claim that all is well with present working staff to open the hill and operate it later this fall.

Website: “General Manager Andy Foster will be resigning from his managerial role, and will be shifting gears with the company. Baldy is about to transition itself for the next phase in growth and Andy will be remaining with the company on a consulting basis in the near term and will of course be a regular on the slope.”

Foster is quoted as saying “After three years of operations, many hurdles and many successes the mountain finds itself sustainable and with a bright future ahead. Recent owner visits, in the past couple of weeks, have been carried out with the aim of developing longer term plans and it is truly an exciting time for the mountain and its future.

For me, I have decided to take a step back from GM role and allow a new leader to come on board to drive the company forward on this exciting next stage – growth.”