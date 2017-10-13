Baldy passes discounted

Just a reminder that the Baldy Mountain Resort Season Pass sale ends this Sunday, October 15th! We need your help to spread the last-minute word about our discounted passes! We want everyone to get the best deal possible this season at Baldy.

Season Passes are currently only $299 for adults, $199 for youth aged 7-15 years, but prices increase another $50 after this weekend. Children 6 and under can get a pass for only $25 and seniors 65 years + are only $89, making Baldy Mountain Resort a great value for families to ski.

Details here: https://skibaldy.com/passesand tix201718/