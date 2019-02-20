New video says National Park is needed

Supporters of the national park reserve believe Parks Canada has done an adequate job at consulting the public.“In every process you could always do something better, but I have to say I think they’ve done a good job,” said Doreen Olson of the South Okanagan National Park Network.

“They’ve done a good job getting information out there. They certainly learned quite quickly that they needed some kind of a hard copy that could be picked up,” she added, noting physical copies of the consultation documents are available at the library and MP’s office.

Olson doesn’t believe Parks Canada owes South Okanagan residents a public town hall on the issue, saying it’s just too sensitive of a topic for the small communities.

“It’s intimidating for us to put our name out there,” she said, noting neighbours often share very differing opinions of the proposal.

“To have an open forum, it doesn’t work.

It’s just a bunch of yelling.”

Her group released a video last week campaigning in favour of the plan, which includes words of support from Osoyoos Indian Band chief Clarence Louie.

