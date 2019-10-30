Bail hearing for Shawcross – November 20

36 year old Jesse William Shawcross has been charged with 10 criminal counts in connection with multiple incidents in September in Oliver, OK Falls and Penticton.

Shawcross has lived in Kamloops and his age may be different than the one given in court documents.

count of uttering threats of death

count assault with a weapon Sept. 19

count of theft of motor vehicle – one stolen north of Oliver, two in Ok Falls including a 2014 Subaru

count of possession of property obtained by crime

count of break and enter Sept. 19

count of breach of probation

count of resisting arrest

count of driving while prohibited

drug offence Sept 24

count of obstructing a police officer Sept. 20

Source: Court Services Online. RCMP have released little detailed information since a car jacking north of OK Falls during the same time period