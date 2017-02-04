Back to full operation



Oliver Branch Library will reopen at 9:30 am on Tuesday, February 7th.

Library users will be able to, once again, use the main door on Station Street to enter the library. Most of the repair work will be completed this weekend and the computers and library stacks will be open for business. The staff thank everyone for their understanding and best wishes during this stressful time and look forward to seeing all our patrons again.

Vicky White, Community Librarian

Oliver Branch, Okanagan Regional Library