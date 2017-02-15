Back hoe missing from Argo pit north of Oliver

Details sketchy but ARGO has now confirmed a back hoe has gone missing at the “Best” pit on Tucelnuit Drive.

Mostly likely taken over the long week.

Readers to be on the look out this piece of equipment.

Caterpillar model machine with numbers LO727

Sgt. Blaine Gervais of Oliver RCMP says:

Theft was reported on Feb 14th at 0930 am, the loader was last seen on Feb. 12th at 11:00 pm. Ground was frozen so no tracks left at scene. Place where it was stored is not visible from road. Valued at about $30,000.00. No suspects or witnesses,