Award winner – congratulations



Karla Verschoor, Kim Moffat, Angela Clancy

Teacher Kim Moffat is a “champion for inclusion” at Senpaq’cin (SenPokChin) Elementary School in Oliver and one of two award winners for Inclusive Teaching.

Moffat teaches Grade 5 and works with the entire class to ensure that every student is included, welcomed, and respected in class activities.

“Kim has nurtured an environment of compassion and understanding, where classmates look out for each other and care for each other,” says school principal, Val Allen.

Six B.C. educators have been named as recipients of the 2019 National Inclusive Education Awards. The awards are held annually and hosted by Inclusion BC, the Family Support Institute of BC and Inclusive Education Canada. The awards honour teachers, support staff and educational leaders who are doing amazing things to ensure that all students, especially those with special needs, are given full access to education and included in all aspects of school life.