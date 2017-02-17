RDOS prepare July start for integrated transit system

From right to left: RDOS Board Chair Karla Kozakevich, SOSCP Manager Bryn White, and SOSCP Chair Nick Burdock.

PENTICTON, BC, February 16, 2017 – The South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program (SOSCP) is pleased to announce the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Board has received an award to acknowledge and celebrate local governments for their efforts in protecting biodiversity. The RDOS Board is being recognized with this award for their work in protecting rare species and ecosystems by establishing the South Okanagan Conservation Fund.

A working group of local governments from across BC has been coming together with the BC Ministry of Environment under the banner “Species and Ecosystems at Risk-Local Government Working Group (SEAR-LGWG)” to enhance the protection of species and habitats at risk. This is the inaugural year of this award sponsored by the working group to acknowledge the efforts of local governments in protecting biodiversity. For their role in fulfilling that mandate, SOSCP Program Manager Bryn White did not hesitate to nominate the RDOS.

“We are thrilled the RDOS Board has deservedly won the very first SEAR-LGWG Award,” says White. “The RDOS Board and staff has shown great leadership with the establishment of the South Okanagan Conservation Fund. This innovative Fund will protect species and ecosystems for generations to come. It also will work regionally across electoral area and municipal borders, engaging all citizens of the South Okanagan to come together to protect the wonderful region in which we live, work and raise our families. Their vision will leave a significant legacy for nature and a positive future for our communities.”

SOSCP presented the award to the RDOS Board at their February 16th Board meeting.