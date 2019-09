Final touches to brick work near Tuc el Nuit School. School opens tomorrow.

A number of reports to ODN that the flat platform sidewalk will work well, so well drivers may damage their car unless you SLOW down. I mean SLOW.

High trucks and SUV’s may take it ok as a bump. Low slung cars – a much different climb especially if speeding.

The street: Park Drive. Test it yourself the road is open for trials.