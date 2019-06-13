August 17 parade – change of route planned

While planning is underway as usual for the organizing committee of the annual Oliver Roots & Fruits Expo, one traditional element of the event is in question. The annual parade is a fun part of the overall event and is enjoyed by all ages, however committed volunteers to assist along the parade route have become scarce and the risk associated with closing Hwy 97 down for the parade is increasingly harder to manage. In 2018 there was a near miss when a vehicle disregarded traffic control and drove through a section of the parade procession.
The event organizing committee is proposing a new route that includes the Industrial/Agricultural business area of Oliver. The new proposed route would have participants assemble on Cessna Street and the procession would turn right on Similkameen, left on Sawmill and then proceed down Station Street and cross at Fairview to disperse at the Oliver Visitor Centre. This route would take the parade down a street with much less traffic to control, showcase Oliver’s agriculture and industrial businesses, and encourage new participation to our annual free event. All Oliver businesses could promote themselves with signage along the route, sponsor a spectator tent and/or enter a vehicle or float into the parade.
The Roots & Fruits Expo takes place August 16-18 at Community Park and Hall. Festival-goers of all ages can expect all the elements of a great free summer event including a parade, kiddie activities, food village, vendors, interactive agriculture and heritage exhibits, pie eating and pie baking contests and hours of live entertainment on the community stage.
Source: Carol Sheridan, Oliver Parks and Recreation
Comments
Kevin Tomlin saysJune 13, 2019 at 6:54 am
So for all the family’s that enjoy watching from the lawn at the mall or the safety of the towns sidewalks that is no longer because of one incident this is not a good idea at all if Penticton can shut down their Main Street for an hour what is the problem?
Publisher: I really did not want to weigh in on this but here goes.
Station Street is to become the new Main Street and Hwy 97 will be the freeway
There is some merit in this proposal and many downsides. It will essentially close down the new parade route from Cessna/Similkameen/Sawmill area all the way to the Vistor’s Center with a number of very tight corners at Co-op Street.
The main plus is that Hwy 97 Freeway traffic will not be disrupted. Next it will be Remembrance Day.
Also the Bridge area, traffic and emergency vehicles will be tied up at Station/Fairview. Traffic will have to stop for as long as the parade goes through that intersection.
An alternative would to turn at Station Street into one lane on Fairview and Bridge and disburse at the Community Park – that would allow traffic to flow across the bridge into town and allow emergency vehicles to proceed if necessary.
Would be interesting to hear from Carolyn Madge as to some of the earlier routes. I remember in 1985 convincing the Parade People to include the new (old) mall and use most of Main Street for the parade. Prior it was a shorter route and I am not sure where it started. Memories fade.
The other thing to think about is – we need a second crossing – one planned for the west foot of McKinney – to – Veterans Ave – but that is a long way off.