August 17 parade – change of route planned

While planning is underway as usual for the organizing committee of the annual Oliver Roots & Fruits Expo, one traditional element of the event is in question. The annual parade is a fun part of the overall event and is enjoyed by all ages, however committed volunteers to assist along the parade route have become scarce and the risk associated with closing Hwy 97 down for the parade is increasingly harder to manage. In 2018 there was a near miss when a vehicle disregarded traffic control and drove through a section of the parade procession.

The event organizing committee is proposing a new route that includes the Industrial/Agricultural business area of Oliver. The new proposed route would have participants assemble on Cessna Street and the procession would turn right on Similkameen, left on Sawmill and then proceed down Station Street and cross at Fairview to disperse at the Oliver Visitor Centre. This route would take the parade down a street with much less traffic to control, showcase Oliver’s agriculture and industrial businesses, and encourage new participation to our annual free event. All Oliver businesses could promote themselves with signage along the route, sponsor a spectator tent and/or enter a vehicle or float into the parade.

The Roots & Fruits Expo takes place August 16-18 at Community Park and Hall. Festival-goers of all ages can expect all the elements of a great free summer event including a parade, kiddie activities, food village, vendors, interactive agriculture and heritage exhibits, pie eating and pie baking contests and hours of live entertainment on the community stage.

Source: Carol Sheridan, Oliver Parks and Recreation