ATV Collision Causing Serious Injuries

On May 30th, 2018 at 0300 AM, Oliver RCMP were contacted by the Oliver Hospital. A 47 year old male from Oliver was brought to the Emergency Department after having been involved in an ATV accident. A witness reports he was driving his motor vehicle on Hwy 97 between Oliver and Osoyoos when he observed a male laying on the pavement. The witness transported the male to the Oliver Hospital. The ATV accident scene was located and a RCMP Traffic Analyst observed there was evidence the ATV lost control and flipped while being operated by the injured male. No helmet was found at the scene. The male suffered extensive serious trauma to his upper body, head and is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital. No name will be released at this time.

Sgt.B.A. GERVAIS

Oliver RCMP Detachment