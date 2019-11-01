Attention: Helena Konanz

I didn’t like the sign here on Tuc-el-nuit Drive during the campaign. It blocked a great view. A number of comments in the region – that did not appreciate the sign and a few other things done

in Penticton – that affected her vote count.

So was this de-construction done by a happy ND Pee’r, a disgruntled Tory, a Green Man on a white horse, a Liberal with a grin, a PPC’s who failed to generate much interest or just another yahoo who says

” I never vote but I hate big signs ” ?