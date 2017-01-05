At the RDOS today

Dr. Anna Warwick-Sears – CAO Okanagan Basin Water Board

Concern expressed about the BC Water Sustainability Act. Large users of water from aquifers are licensed but small domestic wells are registered. There lies the problem – BC government not that interested in the process and much more IMPORTANCE needs to be given to this.

Dan Ashton, MLA Penticton-Summerland

There is more demand for infrasturce repair funds than monies available from senior levels of government. It demands that municipal/regional government areas work together to impress upon government on what projects should proceed.

Directors Schafer and Hovanes – Oliver

Concerned about milfoil growth at Vaseux Lake

and the repair of broken syphon at Gallagher Lake.

More detail later….