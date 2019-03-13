At job fair today – new staff at Oliver Museum

Veronica Parkes, who started in her new role of Curator on March 4th.

Veronica is a trained conservator and graduate of the Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management program at Fleming College and previously worked for the Kelowna Museums Society. She is the recipient of a degree in Ancient Mediterranean Studies and Medieval Studies from Wilfred Laurier University.

Veronica will be maintaining the artifact and archival collections and developing programs, exhibits, and events that will increase the Heritage Society’s interactions with other organizations and with the general public.