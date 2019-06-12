Ashnola Bridge over Similkameen River

A new series of stamps by Canada Post pays tribute to historic covered bridges, including the iconic Red Bridge on the Similkameen River west of Keremeos.
The five stamp series features the Ashnola No. 1 railroad bridge – the last remaining of seven similar bridges the Great Northern Railway
The bridge was built in 1907 and rebuilt in 1926 with its Howe trusses sheathed in wood panelling and cross-bracing exposed overhead, according to Canada Post.
The former railway bridge was converted to vehicle use in 1961 and is now used to access the Ashnola Valley.
