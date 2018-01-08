As a public service

Janice Fefchak passed away peacefully at Agape Hospice in Calgary, AB on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the age of 56 years.

Janice was born in Oliver to Hilda and Joe Fefchak. She was a big sister to Marvin, and younger sister to Larry and Karen.

Janice attended school in Oliver and upon graduation from SOSS attended Peace River Bible Institute in Sexsmith, AB. She completed a legal assistant program in Kelowna, BC before moving to Edmonton, AB to begin her career. Janice ended up in Calgary, where she worked for major law firms. She loved hikes, camping, sewing, cats, flower gardening and watching football. She was often complimented on the beautiful clothes she sewed for herself and took pride in her perfectly self-manicured nails.

Janice met her husband, Lance Sjostrand, in 2003 and they enjoyed many happy years in Calgary and travelled often to Lance’s family farm. The nails maybe have been painted red, but she was quick to master the operation of a green combine. She took on her dream of a home renovation in Weyburn, SK, where she and Lance planned to retire.

Janice cherished her family, who live across Canada, and was a generous aunt to her nieces and nephews, whom she saw regularly.

She had a close connection with her father Joe, who sadly passed away in August of 2016. Her mother Hilda survives her and lives in Abbotsford, BC.

Joe always said, and Janice often repeated, “We’re never promised a tomorrow”. Perhaps they are now playing cribbage together.