Arts council springs into 2017 with burst of creativity

With a full slate of officers and directors, four of them new, the Oliver Community Arts Council is ready for a creative 2017. The council starts the year with several new arts projects already in the works, a high rating of their year-end finances, and the highest ever performance award from the BC Arts Council with the operating grant totalling over $13,000. A local government grant of $4000 will be added to this total later in 2017.

In 2016, the arts council disbursed funds locally to arts and music programs in local schools ($5,000), contracted services for nine local arts events ($4500), and offered two bursaries to graduating SOSS students ($1000), in addition to administering its own arts events and maintaining the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre.

At their Annual General Meeting on Monday February 13, the arts council membership acclaimed directors Janet Bednarczyk, Andrea Gunnlaughson-Furlan, Brian Mapplebeck, Bernice Myllyniemi, Lillian Sim, JoAnn Turner, Caroline Whyte, and officers Penelope Johnson (President), Janice Goodman (Vice President), Diane Gludovatz (Treasurer) and Nathan Linders (Secretary). The gathering gave their appreciation for retiring directors Terry Irvine and Christine Seibeck, and also expressed their gratitude for departing Treasurer Arleyene Farnworth. Farnworth has been contracted for service as the external bookkeeper, maintaining the computerized system for the council.

The council has just completed a smooth transition to the new BC Societies Act and, at the AGM, approved a full set of new by-laws, based on the government’s Model By-laws.

During the meeting, plans for the Wine Capital Art Walk (May 11) and the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural Project (May 30 – June 1) were announced. A committee of arts council members, Oliver Tourism, Oliver-Osoyoos Winery Association, and the Oliver Business Association are already preparing for an evening art extravaganza on Main Street this spring, including exhibits, live demonstrations, wine tastings, live music, and other performance art. The evening concludes with art draws and refreshments at Medici’s. The arts council is also supporting the Town of Oliver in a community arts initiative to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial. This spring, all residents will be invited to paint one of 600 tiles in a mosaic mural, to be mounted in the downtown area later this year.

Following the business of the AGM, representatives from member arts groups shared their news for upcoming arts events. Three choral concerts, several music and dance performances, fibre workshops, a theatrical production, and some exciting Canada 150 exhibits are already being planned this spring.

The arts council has set dates for all its 2017 events. In addition to the Wine Capital Art Walk and the Mosaic Mural Project, the arts council will present the following events: Showcase of Talent (May 3), Music in the Park (every Thursday evening in July and August), the Fall Art Show & Sale (Sept 30 – Oct 1) and the Community Christmas Concert (November 26).

Membership in the arts council is a great way to keep current with local arts news, stay connected with artists, and show support for the arts. Membership at the group and business level includes free advertising in monthly newsletters, on the website, and at their public events. More information is at www.oliverartscouncil.org and olivercac@gmail.com