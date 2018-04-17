Arts club in Oliver supports those who chose ability!

New pilot group called CreateAbility.

This program started as a pilot program in October of 2017 with support from the Oliver Community Art Council. The concept was to provide adults with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to explore art as a creative outlet in a supportive environment. Instructors and supplies were gathered, adapted and a program developed. The program is entirely free. Participants and instructors have been extremely positive about the experience.

Thursday April 19 from 9:15-11:15 will be our last scheduled program until September

All members of the public are invited to attend. No pre-registration is required.

On May 10 as part of the Art Walk, the group and volunteer instructors will be decorating a wine barrel which will be available for sale at the end of the day. We also are hoping to have some of the participants art work which has been reproduced onto small cards available for sale at the time of the art walk.

We are applying for ongoing support of this program from local community organizations for the 2018-2019 calendar year. We welcome potential art instructors as well.

For further information contact Janet Bednarczyk bedn9783@telus.net

Thanks to Donna, Gerry and Terry for allowing their pictures to be published.