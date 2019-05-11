Art Walk ’19 – Station Street – words and pictures

Wood sculture with a saw blade, food, yurts, people, entertainment, and yes even a lot of art in stores and outside in parking lots.

My son’s is Ken. My name is Ken. And surprise I am getting married in July to my sweetheart

Hi I am Gail and I am sitting in a Yurt I helped to create

Buy me I am the best – features the Teepee Hotel and a glass top – glasses not included

Thanks to Sheryl Fossett – artist display at South Okanagan Physiotherapy on Fairview Rd
Thanks to Gail Erickson – Oliver Spinners and Weavers

  1. I bought the best two one by miss Grice and one by our own miss beckedorf

    Publisher: That would be our Ava Grice and our Tiffany. All the barrels were finely painted but out of my price range. Will check the prices paid later.

