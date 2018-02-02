Arrest in Osoyoos – a serious charge…

A Summerland man was arrested in Osoyoos by police on Sunday January 28 , and is facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The RCMP arrested the man following the report of criminality against a woman in the South Okanagan.

Police were contacted by a 22-year-old female who alleged that she had been forcibly confined Saturday eveing at a private residence and during this time had been sexually assault and threatened.

Efforts to locate the male involved neighbouring detachments with RCMP officers locating a suspect a short time later in Osoyoos. The man was arrested without incident.

This was not a random incident and the accused and victim knew each other.

On Monday, 23-year-old Aaron MacKenzie Motz of Summerland was charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault and uttering threats in relation to this incident.

Motz made his first appearance in court and has been remanded into custody until his next court date February 7th