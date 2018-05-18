Army offers ‘hands of support’ at Twin Lake (lower Nipit)

44 members of the Canadian Armed Forces (Edmonton) camped at Vernon – sandbagging a water source pump house south of the Twin Lake Golf Course.

The area has been dealing with extraordinarily high water this spring. Last week, crews hired by the RDOS constructed large gabion walls and built up a road to protect several homes and a sewage lift station.

However, the situation has deteriorated over the past few days. Soil liquefaction and sinkholes are starting to develop as the water table continues to rise.

“Our pump house is now a dangerous place and there must be instability of several places and the water keeps coming,” according to Lower Nipit Improvement District chair Coral Brown.

with files from Castanet

photos by Oliver Daily News – large format press to make bigger