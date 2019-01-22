Bighorns vs Montreal – game sold out

Early team BIGHORN pix
List of local hockey players playing against the retired Montreal Canadian team:
#1 Dave Malmberg
#3 Larry MacFadden
#4 Shawn Christian
#9 Tommy Gabriel
#10 Jeff Ashe
#11 Mike Johnson
#12 Brian Brimacombe – Bighorn team overseas
#15 Jim Stanley
#16 Mark Weinrich
#17 Mark Seidler
#19 Bernie Martine
#22 Dean Schaffrick
#29 Mitch Fritz
#30 Dave Wood
#35 Tom Fortune
#44 Bryan Coles
#55 Ryan Smallwood
#71 Norm Card
A bit of history:
Oliver Super Valu Bighorns Started around 1973-75 by Wally Brogan and Kerry Gibson with players –
John Kesselring
George Taylor
John Surovy
Sandy Pascuzzo
Jim Sabyan
Brent Feist
John Echlin
Terry Jartus
Team then sort of tailed off a bit when Gibson and Brogan got too busy with store. Ron Brimacombe (father) and Willy Feist (father) kept the interest up. I came back from Vancouver in 1977 and got us into the North Okanagan hockey league for 3 years. That League folded. 7 of us kept playing for the Vernon Cougars for 2 years.
Finn-Air approached me and Blair Chapman from OK Falls about getting a group together and touring Sweden and Finland for 2 weeks. Group of 25 left last week of November 1984. One of the adults – William Good Bennest.
We played 7 games overseas.
History by Doug Bennest
Back to the game locally. All tickets sold out January 11th and Oliver Parks and Recreation Society marketing the game and the program. We invite participation on who is in the photo and who played for the Bighorns – memories do fade.
Comments
Dean Keller says
Missed Mark Seidler and Dean Keller in the original photo
There are no names attached to the photo – you can list them if you like.
I see Randy Conley there in pix but not on any list.
Terry Feeny says
I was wondering the result of the seven games played overseas and which teams they played. Does anyone remember?
I played on a team from Kelowna ” The Knights ” from the industrial league
( hacker league ) and we played an exhibition game against the Super-Valu team around 1975.
Great bunch of guys.