Bighorns vs Montreal – game sold out

John Kesselring

George Taylor

John Surovy

Sandy Pascuzzo

Jim Sabyan

Brent Feist

John Echlin

Terry Jartus

Team then sort of tailed off a bit when Gibson and Brogan got too busy with store. Ron Brimacombe (father) and Willy Feist (father) kept the interest up. I came back from Vancouver in 1977 and got us into the North Okanagan hockey league for 3 years. That League folded. 7 of us kept playing for the Vernon Cougars for 2 years.

Finn-Air approached me and Blair Chapman from OK Falls about getting a group together and touring Sweden and Finland for 2 weeks. Group of 25 left last week of November 1984. One of the adults – William Good Bennest.

We played 7 games overseas.