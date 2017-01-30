Area 27 to help with Osoyoos Childcare Centre

Area 27 Supports Osoyoos Childcare Centre Through Donations to Spirit of the Game Society

Local non-profit group Spirit of the Game Society, through contributions made by motorsport club Area 27, will provide the Osoyoos Childcare Centre with $4,500 to help with the costs of a playground surface.

Area 27 has raised funds for the non-profit Spirit of the Game Society at club member events over the past three years. “When the childcare centre approached council, I saw where Spirit of the Game could help”, says Society Chairman Mike Campol. “It’s due in part to Area 27 member donations that our Society has the ability to give in this capacity, so the honour should be shared.”

When non-profit groups like Spirit of the Game can assist in the community, it relieves some of the financial pressure on small towns. “We’re happy to be part of the south Okanagan and thrilled to contribute”, says Area 27 president Bill Drossos. “Our members want to help support the area, and donating to the Osoyoos Childcare Centre through Spirit of the Game is a great opportunity to do that.”