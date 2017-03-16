April 9th – 10K run

The Oliver Parks and Recreation Society is preparing for the annual Oliver Wine Capital of Canada 10K run taking place on Sunday, April 9. The Oliver event is Road Race #3 in the Canadian Tire Interior Running Association series and normally draws between 100-200 runners from all over the Okanagan and Lower Mainland. There will also be a smaller 3K race during this day for those who are new to running.

The 3K race begins at 9:15am and the 10K race starts at 10:00am. The race will be a flat, scenic 10K loop along the Okanagan River channel with a finishing lap around Community Park, making it a great event for those experienced runners wanting to challenge their personal best times as well as beginners looking to participate in their first race. There are aid stations on the course and first aid support on site. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Refreshments and draw prizes will be available for all participants following the race, and a bottle of wine provided by Jackson Triggs will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age category. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on the participants and volunteers are still needed to assist at the aid stations and at the finish line.

The event is sponsored proudly by Jackson Triggs, Peach City Runners and Oliver Parks and Recreation.

For more information contact Shauna Isted, Recreation Assistant, Oliver Parks & Recreation Society at 250-498-4985 or sisted@oliverrecreation.ca

To register for the event please visit the Recreation Office at 6359 Park Drive between 8:30-4:30 Monday to Friday or register online at www.zone4.ca